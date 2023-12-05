Shimanto Bank renamed as Shimanto Bank PLC

Shimanto Bank Limited on Tuesday changed its name to 'Shimanto Bank PLC' with immediate effect in compliance with the recent amendment of the Companies Act.

Shareholders' approval was accorded to this effect.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this respect and a gazette was published yesterday, reads a press release.

Changed name is properly registered with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies.

Shimanto Bank started as a scheduled commercial bank in 2016. Currently the bank is operating as a full-fledged commercial bank by establishing branches, sub-branches, service centers, and ATM booths across the country.