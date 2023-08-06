M Amanullah elected chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited

M Amanullah, sponsor director of Mercantile Bank, has been elected as chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited in Mercantile Bank's 426th Board Meeting held recently.

He was the former chairman of the bank and contributed heavily towards the efficiency and optimisation of Mercantile Bank during his tenure playing different roles as the chairman of various committees of the bank, reads a press release.

M Amanullah, the founder of the conglomerate Aman Group of Companies, is a very respected and distinguished industrialist in Bangladesh. His business acumen has led to the successful launch of various, diversified businesses under the umbrella of Aman Group of Companies and he holds the position of chairman of all the companies under the group.

He is one of the directors of Amader Shomoy, one of the top circulating dailies in Bangladesh. M Amanullah is a CIP and the founder chairman of Gulshan North Club.