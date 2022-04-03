Local startup Eventizer raises Pre-seed investment

Bangladeshi web platform for event services Eventizer has raised pre-seed investment from noted investor Mohammad Maaz.

Mohammad Maaz has previously invested in various early tech startups including Markopolo, merchant bay & others, says a press release.

"We are always eager to assist individuals in completing their dream event according to their plan," said Eventizer CEO Labib Muhannad.

"There is currently no active web platform that offers individual and bundle bargains for any event. That is something we intend to do."" Now we're concentrating on making our platform more user-friendly for our customers so that we can build the largest event services platform possible."

Eventizer is a web platform that offers all types of event services like custom design, invitation cards, fancy dress costumes, venue/hotel bookings, interior designing and decoration, personal managers for events, etc.

