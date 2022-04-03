Local startup Eventizer raises Pre-seed investment

Corporates

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 12:43 pm

Local startup Eventizer raises Pre-seed investment

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 12:43 pm
Local startup Eventizer raises Pre-seed investment

Bangladeshi web platform for event services Eventizer has raised pre-seed investment from noted investor  Mohammad Maaz.

Mohammad Maaz has previously invested in various early tech startups including Markopolo, merchant bay & others, says a press release.

"We are always eager to assist individuals in completing their dream event according to their plan," said  Eventizer CEO Labib Muhannad.

"There is currently no active web platform that offers individual and bundle bargains for any event. That is something we intend to do."" Now we're concentrating on making our platform more user-friendly for our customers so that we can build the largest event services platform possible."

Eventizer is a web platform that offers all types of event services like custom design, invitation cards, fancy dress costumes, venue/hotel bookings, interior designing and decoration, personal managers for events, etc.
 

Eventizer / Pre-seed investment / Local startup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

21m | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

2h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

2h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

2h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

2h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

2h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

2h | Videos
Will Smith resigns from film academy

Will Smith resigns from film academy

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers