LGED chief engineer inspects projects in Jashore and Kushtia

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Chief Engineer Sheikh Muhammad Mohsin has visited various LGED projects under implementation in Jashore and Kushtia in the financial year 2022-23.

He visited the Michael Road (Madhu Road) of Keshabpur Upazila and Badhaghat Model Government Primary School of Monirampur Upazila of Jashore District.

During the visit, he expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure of the school. Later he inspected the construction work of 72 metre RCC girder bridge over Bhairab River under Sadar upazila and gave necessary directions.

Later the Chief Engineer planted an Arjuna tree at the Jashore LGED office and attended the workshop and progress review meeting on the projects/programmes under implementation in Jashore and Kushtia area in the financial year 2022-23 as the chief guest.

Md Ali Akhtar Hossain, additional chief engineer (Road and Bridge Maintenance) of LGED was the special guest on the occasion under the chairmanship of Md Shariful Islam, additional chief engineer (Khulna Division).

Jashore District Executive Engineer AKM Anisuzzaman's speech was attended by Jashore and Kushtia Oil supervising engineers, project managers, deputy project managers and executive engineers.