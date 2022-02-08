Lenovo launches IdeaPad D330 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 05:40 pm

This versatile and accessible PC combines the performance of a laptop and the freedom of a tablet for seamless multitasking and online learning

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lenovo announced the launch of the Lenovo IdeaPad D330 in Bangladesh on Tuesday (8 February).

This latest addition in the IdeaPad family is built and designed to suit the newly adapted standard of remote learning and working environment.

The 2-in-1 IdeaPad D330 comes with a detachable keyboard – enabling students, teachers, and working professionals to embrace ground-breaking innovations towards creativity, collaboration, and entertainment by transforming seamlessly to fit specific needs, reads a press release.

Powered by an Intel Celeron processor, the device enables users to multitask without slowing down. The feature-rich IdeaPad D330 offers a seamless processing power on the go while allowing users to break the monotony of a single form factor by switching between PC and tablet mode.

Naveen Kejriwal, sales head (overseas), Lenovo India said, "As we settle into a hybrid model for learning and working, the need for multipurpose devices continues to grow. With this in mind, we have introduced the 2-in-1 multipurpose IdeaPad D330. This is a practical solution for students, teachers, and professionals who are looking for a device that offers portability, performance, and most importantly, form flexibility. Users can quickly switch up the form of the device to fit the nature of their task – the IdeaPad D330 can be used as a PC when you're studying or working, and as a tablet for entertainment and productivity while you're on the go."

The IdeaPad D330 comes with Intel UHD graphics and a 10.1" HD (1280x800) IPS 300 nit's glossy, touch display that delivers picture-perfect visuals.

Further complementing the high-definition display, the IdeaPad D330 is equipped with Dolby® Audio™ Premium that enhances the overall experience for users when they are learning online, or binge-watching their favorite shows.

With a 39Wh battery that lasts more than 8 hours even when streaming videos at 1080p, this device is the perfect grab-and-go companion that allows users to go on all day without staying connected to a wall socket, the release added.

The IdeaPad D330 has an abundance of ports, including a USB-C 3.2 for faster data transfer.

It features a high-resolution front-facing 2MP camera and a 5.0MP rear camera to help users attend virtual meetings, take pictures, and record videos anytime and anywhere.

Lenovo IdeaPad D330 comes in the color 'Mineral Grey' at Tk39000 with a 1-year warranty. The laptop can be purchased from 8 February at retail stores near you. 

