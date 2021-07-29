Lenovo introduces Tab in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 08:52 pm

Lenovo introduces Tab in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 08:52 pm
The price range starts from Tk14,999 to Tk28,999. Photo: Courtesy
The price range starts from Tk14,999 to Tk28,999. Photo: Courtesy

Salextra, National Partner of Lenovo Tablet, has introduced two different models in Bangladesh recently - Tab M8 and Tab M10.

Lenovo Tab M8 has a glass front and Slate Grey aluminium back gives an attractive finish. 8.0 inch HD IPS Display runs on a 2.0 GHz quad-core smooth processor, stated in a press release.

This Tab has two cameras, an 8 MP autofocus camera in the back, and a 2 MP as front camera. The device comes in two variants; 2 GB Ram, 32 GB Rom and 3 GB Ram, 32 GB Rom.

Lenovo Tab M10 has a metallic body and a thin bezel that will give you a premium feel. A 10.1 inch HD monitor makes it look brighter and also protects eyes during low light usage. The Tablet has advanced security including face unlock.

Tab M10 has 8MP autofocus camera in the back and a 5 MP front camera. This powerful machine runs on a 4 GB Ram along with 64 GB Rom.

The price range starts from Tk14,999 to Tk28,999. Customers can order Lenovo Tab on www.salextra.com.bd and receive the product in 48 hours in Dhaka.

Purchases can be made with EMI without using any Credit card.

