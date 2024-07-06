Salextra Ltd. received three different ISO Certificates

In the industry of international standards monitoring and certification, Intertek is one of the most respected organisations.

Recently Intertek has issued ISO certificates in three categories to Salextra Limited.

The categories are Quality management, Environmental management, and Occupational Health and Safety Management systems.

Salextra Limited is now officially certified to manufacture mobile phones and IoT devices complying with 100% international standards.

"Salextra Limited is now empowered to enter into the international world of mobile and IoT device manufacturing." says the Chairman of the company, Ashraf Bin Taj. "Relentless hard work of our employees and their team effort has made this achievement possible for us," he added.

Intertek awarded Salextra Limited with Quality Management System: ISO-9001:2015 Certificate for its state-of-the-art process and manufacturing unit management that met the quality of international-grade products.

The certificate on Environment Management System: ISO-14001:2015 awarded for ensuring quality requirements through proper distribution of raw materials, environment-friendly waste management system, and also for gaining the trust of partners.

The third certificate, Occupational Health and Safety Management System: ISO-45001:2018 was awarded for ensuring the health and safety of employees in the workplace according to international law and standards.

The certificates were handed over to Salextra Management on 29th May 2024 at Intertek Bangladesh HQ.

Riajul Islam, managing director, and members of senior management of Salextra Ltd. received the certificates from the top management of Intertek.

Moshiur Rahman, Bangladesh country manager and senior members of management of HMD Global in Bangladesh were also present at the occasion.

HMD Global is the maker of Nokia mobile phones.

Salextra Limited started its journey in 2020 as a countrywide mobile and IoT devices distribution company in Bangladesh.

In December 2023, Salextra Limited started its manufacturing unit with the production of Nokia Mobile phones by HMD.