Apple unveils thinner and lighter iPad Pro

Tech

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 08:15 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Apple has announced the release of its latest iPad Pro, boasting a thinner and lighter design, along with several new features.

The 2024 iPad Pro comes in two sizes, an 11-inch model and a larger 13-inch model, both of which are noticeably slimmer compared to previous versions. The 11-inch model measures 5.3mm thick, while the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1mm.

One of the most striking changes is the introduction of a new OLED screen, referred to as "Tandem OLED" by Apple. Though initial impressions were made in a crowded room, the display is said to offer crisper visuals and impressive brightness levels as reported by The Verge.

iPad Pro is powered by the new M4 chip, aimed at delivering enhanced performance for demanding tasks such as video editing and graphic design. Early demonstrations of the chip's capabilities have shown it to be impressively fast.

Accompanying the new iPad Pro are two updated accessories: the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard. The Magic Keyboard features an aluminium body and an enlarged trackpad with added function keys row, providing users with a more premium typing experience akin to that of a MacBook Air. The new Apple Pencil Pro, on the other hand, offers haptic feedback and smooth performance on the iPad Pro's screen.

While the new iPad Pro offers cutting-edge features, it comes with a premium price tag. The 11-inch model starts at $999, while the larger 13-inch model begins at $1,299, positioning it as a device targeted primarily at professionals and power users.

