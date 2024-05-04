Apple set to unveil iPad Pro 2024 with major upgrades

Tech

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 12:18 pm

Related News

Apple set to unveil iPad Pro 2024 with major upgrades

The iPad Pro 2024 is expected to feature a sleeker design, with smaller bezels and a thinner profile compared to previous models

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 12:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPad Pro model, the iPad Pro 2024, with significant upgrades expected to wow consumers worldwide. The tech giant's announcement is slated for May 7, 2024, according to Tech Radar.

Anticipation surrounding the iPad Pro 2024 has been building, with rumours suggesting that Apple's new tablet will boast a larger display than its predecessors. While earlier speculation hinted at a 14.1-inch or 16-inch screen size, recent leaks lean towards a more modest 13-inch display, albeit with an OLED display. This advancement promises superior display quality, with high brightness, a thin profile, and a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

In addition to the display enhancements, the iPad Pro 2024 is expected to feature a sleeker design, with smaller bezels and a thinner profile compared to previous models.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apple fans can also look forward to improved performance, as the iPad Pro 2024 is rumoured to be powered by an M2 chipset, with the possibility of even more advanced M3 or M4 options. Starting configurations may include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with the potential for storage capacities of up to 4 TB.

While specific details about camera upgrades and battery capacity remain elusive, speculation abounds regarding potential design changes, such as a landscape-oriented selfie camera for enhanced video calls, and the inclusion of a glass back to support wireless charging via MagSafe.

Furthermore, there are murmurs of a smaller version of macOS being developed for the latest iPad Pro models, signalling Apple's ongoing efforts to blur the lines between tablets and laptops.

Ipad / ipad pro / Apple / Tablet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

5h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

2h | Videos
Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

2h | Videos
Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

2h | Videos
There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

5h | Videos