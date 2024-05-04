Apple set to unveil iPad Pro 2024 with major upgrades

Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPad Pro model, the iPad Pro 2024, with significant upgrades expected to wow consumers worldwide. The tech giant's announcement is slated for May 7, 2024, according to Tech Radar.

Anticipation surrounding the iPad Pro 2024 has been building, with rumours suggesting that Apple's new tablet will boast a larger display than its predecessors. While earlier speculation hinted at a 14.1-inch or 16-inch screen size, recent leaks lean towards a more modest 13-inch display, albeit with an OLED display. This advancement promises superior display quality, with high brightness, a thin profile, and a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

In addition to the display enhancements, the iPad Pro 2024 is expected to feature a sleeker design, with smaller bezels and a thinner profile compared to previous models.

Apple fans can also look forward to improved performance, as the iPad Pro 2024 is rumoured to be powered by an M2 chipset, with the possibility of even more advanced M3 or M4 options. Starting configurations may include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with the potential for storage capacities of up to 4 TB.

While specific details about camera upgrades and battery capacity remain elusive, speculation abounds regarding potential design changes, such as a landscape-oriented selfie camera for enhanced video calls, and the inclusion of a glass back to support wireless charging via MagSafe.

Furthermore, there are murmurs of a smaller version of macOS being developed for the latest iPad Pro models, signalling Apple's ongoing efforts to blur the lines between tablets and laptops.