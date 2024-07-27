OnePlus Pad 2: Simulating ‘writing on paper’ with a vibrating stylus

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with an optional stylus and boasts a larger, brighter screen and enhanced sound quality, making it suitable for an immersive entertainment experience.

It now has a 12.1-inch screen powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This new tablet offers several performance upgrades compared to the original OnePlus tablet. The most notable feature is the optional Stylo 2 stylus, which uses vibrations to mimic the feeling of writing on paper.

According to The Verge, the Stylo 2 stylus is designed using a leather-like material for a better grip. It has increased pressure sensitivity levels, from 4,096 to 16,000. It also includes swipe controls and a linear motor that makes the tip vibrate, giving users a realistic pen-on-paper experience.

The larger screen increased from 11.6 inches, and now has a higher resolution of 3000 x 2120 pixels, up from 2800 x 2000 pixels. The brightness is nearly doubled and supports Dolby Vision HDR content. It maintains the original 7:5 screen ratio and features a refresh rate that adjusts between 30Hz and 144Hz, which helps to save battery life.

The new tablet now has six speakers, compared to four in the original. The battery also remains unchanged at 9,510mAh, with a claimed charging time of 81 minutes using the 67W charger.

The Verge also reports that the OnePlus Pad 2 will be available from 30 July with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at $549.99. It will be offered in a single "nimbus grey" colour, which is subtler than the original's "halo green" shade.

