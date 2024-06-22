New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 with a pen

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9. Photo: Collected
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9. Photo: Collected

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 (Gen 9) is a 14-inch premium business laptop expected to be durable and provide impressive battery life. It features a 360-degree hinge and an optional stylus, catering to those who need a versatile device for work.

This laptop is built with metal (aluminium and magnesium), offering a robust and professional design and includes the classic red TrackPoint for cursor navigation.

It has a 14-inch 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen. An optional 2880x1800 OLED display is also available. The 360-degree hinge enables different modes of use, such as tablet mode. The touchscreen works well with the optional Lenovo Slim Pen, which attaches magnetically to the laptop.

This laptop is equipped with a 1080p webcam, an IR camera and a fingerprint sensor for secure login.

It is powered by Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs, which offer efficient performance for daily tasks but lack high-end processing power. But it excels in battery life and could last over 17 hours at 100 nits.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

This laptop with a Core Ultra 5 125U processor, Windows Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1920x1200 IPS display, 1080p webcam and a pen is available for $1,720.95.

Another model with a Core Ultra 7 155U processor, Windows 11 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 2.8K OLED display (which includes a 2160p UHD RGB + IR camera) and a slim pen is priced at $2,065.20 reports PCmag.com.

However, its high price and lower performance might make it worth waiting for a model with Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake hardware.

