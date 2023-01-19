Lei Feng International Volunteer Association carries out public welfare activities in China

The Lei Feng International Volunteer Association carried out public welfare activities in China during the Chinese Spring Festival with the theme of "Public Welfare Without Borders".

On 18 January, the event took place at the Lotus Bookstore in Nanchang city, the capital of China's Jiangxi Province.

This event is jointly sponsored by the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, the Lei Feng International Volunteer Association of the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, and Lotus Bookstore.

Fifteen volunteers from "Lei Feng International Volunteer Association", all of whom came to China to study, carried out activities integrating public welfare services and Chinese New Year customs experience in the Lotus Bookstore.

In addition to providing social welfare services, foreign students who did not return to their home country during the winter holidays also experienced a "Welcome New Year Party", full of Chinese cultural characteristics.

Through this event, foreign students fully experienced the warm, inclusive, and rich humanistic charm of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a Bangladeshi national who founded the "Lei Feng International Volunteer Association", said that "The Lei Feng International Volunteer Association has participated in many public welfare activities. But this is the first time we have done such kinds of activities during the Chinese Spring Festival.

Public welfare has no borders. International student volunteers started public welfare services inside and outside the Lotus Bookstore. They assisted librarians in organizing books, taking care of plants, cleaning, and practicing the spirit of Lei Feng with their actions. In addition to public welfare services, Lotus Bookstore also prepared a traditional Chinese New Year experience for the international students who participated in the volunteer activities. Such as Chinese calligraphy writing, spring festival couplets, dumpling making, and other activities.

Lei Feng International Volunteer Association started its journey on 5 March 2021, with the slogan "For a Smile". It consists of a group of enterprising and enthusiastic young people studying at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics from all over the world, including Bangladesh. The team aims to provide volunteer services in areas such as special needs, orphans, the elderly, environmental protection awareness, career development of students, and so on.