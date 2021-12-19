Lankabangla Foundation distributes winter clothes in Jashore

Lankabangla Foundation along with the help of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society's district unit distributed winter clothes among the helpless, destitute and poor common people of Jashore district.

The Lankabangla Foundation conducts this blanket distribution programme every year as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, reads a press release.

This year the programme has been held in Jessore considering the needs of the distressed and cold people.

The humanitarian programme was organised by the LankaBangla Foundation at the Jessore unit of the Red Crescent.

Secretary of Jessore Red Crescent Unit Zahid Hasan Tukun and senior officials of Lankabangla were present during the distribution.