LankaBangla Foundation distributes winter blankets in Chowmuhani

LankaBangla Foundation distributed winter blankets in Darul Islam Noorani Madrasa, Sombariya Bazar, Samir Munshirhat, Senbagh, Noakhali.

The programme was held with the aim to protect the cold affected people of Chowmuhani district on 18 January, said a press release.

The blankets were distributed among the cold stricken people under the supervision of Sumit Chowdhury, head of Chowmuhani branch of LankaBangla Finance Limited, with the help of other dignitaries of the area.