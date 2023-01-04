Sonali Bank distributes winter clothes in Dhaka
Sonali Bank Limited distributed winter clothes among poor, helpless and displaced people under the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) activities.
Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim distributed winter clothes at different places in capital on Tuesday (3 Januray), reads a press release.
Among others, bank's Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, General Manager Md Rezaul Karim, Tauhidul Islam, Md Abdul Quddus, and Md Moniruzzaman were present on the winter ctothes distribution programme.