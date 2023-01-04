Sonali Bank distributes winter clothes in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
04 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:04 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank distributes winter clothes in Dhaka

Press Release
04 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 07:04 pm
Sonali Bank distributes winter clothes in Dhaka

Sonali Bank Limited distributed winter clothes among poor, helpless and displaced people under the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) activities. 

Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim distributed winter clothes at different places in capital on Tuesday (3 Januray), reads a press release.

Among others, bank's Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, General Manager Md Rezaul Karim, Tauhidul Islam, Md Abdul Quddus, and Md Moniruzzaman were present on the winter ctothes distribution programme.
 

Sonali Bank / winter clothes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

12h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

10h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

1h | TBS Stories
nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

2h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

2h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night