LankaBangla Foundation to help set up dialysis centre at Ahsania Mission Hospital

LankaBangla Foundation and Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital have signed an MoU to set up a well-equipped dialysis centre for the treatment of kidney patients.

LankaBangla Foundation will provide Tk1.29 crore to the Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital for the establishment of the centre, reads a press release issued on Wednesday.

Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited and Al-Hajj Kazi Rafiqul Alam, chairman of Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital along with the MD of the hospital and renowned oncologist Professor Dr Kamruzzaman Chowdhury (MBBS, FCPS, DMRT) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

LankaBangla Finance's Quamrul Islam, Head of Treasury & FIs Division; Mostafa Kamal, FCA, Board Secretariat and Head of Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources Division; Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General and Infrastructure Division; Md Raziuddin, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications and Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital's Md Iftekharul Islam, Admin and Human Resources Director; Architect Kazi Shamima Sharmin, Planning and Development Director; Anisul Kabir Jasir, Secretary, Dhaka Ahsania Mission US and other senior officials of both organisations were present in the signing ceremony.