LankaBangla Foundation to help set up dialysis centre at Ahsania Mission Hospital

Corporates

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 02:50 pm

Related News

LankaBangla Foundation to help set up dialysis centre at Ahsania Mission Hospital

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Foundation and Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital have signed an MoU to set up a well-equipped dialysis centre for the treatment of kidney patients.

LankaBangla Foundation will provide Tk1.29 crore to the Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital for the establishment of the centre, reads a press release issued on Wednesday.

Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited and Al-Hajj Kazi Rafiqul Alam, chairman of Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital along with the MD of the hospital and renowned oncologist Professor Dr Kamruzzaman Chowdhury (MBBS, FCPS, DMRT) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

LankaBangla Finance's Quamrul Islam, Head of Treasury & FIs Division; Mostafa Kamal, FCA, Board Secretariat and Head of Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources Division; Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General and Infrastructure Division; Md Raziuddin, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications and Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital's Md Iftekharul Islam, Admin and Human Resources Director; Architect Kazi Shamima Sharmin, Planning and Development Director; Anisul Kabir Jasir, Secretary, Dhaka Ahsania Mission US and other senior officials of both organisations were present in the signing ceremony.

Lankabangla Foundation / Ahsania Mission Hospital / Dialysis Centre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

50m | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

3h | TBS Stories
Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

3h | TBS Food
Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit