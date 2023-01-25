LankaBangla Foundation holds winter blankets distribution programme in Faridpur

With the aim to protect the cold-affected people of Faridpur district from the severity of winter, LankaBangla Foundation in collaboration with Prothom Alo Bondhusabha, Faridpur District Branch took the initiative to organise a winter blankets distribution programme at Baliadangi, Charbhadrasan Upazila in Faridpur on 22 January.

LankaBangla Finance's Faridpur Branch Manager Md Amir Hamja Nerob and Headmaster of Baliadangi Primary School distributed the winter blankets among the cold stricken people, reads a press release.

During the distribution programme, Prothom Alo Bondhusabha's Advertisement Sales Associate, Faridpur Manik Kumar Kundu and LankaBangla Finance's Faridpur Branch Relationship Manager Md Elias Parvez Rana along with other senior officials of the mentioned organisations and other dignitaries of the area were also present.