TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
LankaBangla Finance signs MoU with US-Bangla Airlines

LankaBangla Finance Ltd recently signed MOU with US-Bangla Airlines Ltd for its customer privilege. 

Khurshed Alam, head of retail business of LankaBangla Finance and Md Shafiqul Islam, head of marketing and sales of US-Bangla Airlines Ltd signed the MOU for their respective organisations. 

Under this MOU LankaBangla Finance Mastercard Titanium and VISA Platinum cardmember will enjoy Dhaka-Maldives-Dhaka return air ticket with exclusive price at only Tk34,999 from US-Bangla Airlines Ltd. 

Md Minhaz Uddin, head of cards; Khaja Wasiullah, head of cards sales of LBF and Fahmi Faruque, assistant manager of sales at US-Bangla Airlines Ltd and other higher officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.  
    

