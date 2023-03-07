LankaBangla Finance orhanises customer aware programme at Keraniganj Branch

Photo: Courtesy

A seminar was organised at Keraniganj branch of LankaBangla Finance Limited on 6 March as part of Customer Awareness Programme.

In this seminar, in the presence of a significant number of respected customers of LankaBangla Finance, local dignitaries and other senior officials, Mohammed Kamrul Hasan, FCA, the chief risk officer of the company, discussed in detail about the Customers and Financiers Rights, Green Banking and Integrity issues, reads a press release.