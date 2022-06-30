LafargeHolcim stands beside flood affected communities

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited once again came forward and stood beside the flood-affected communities in Chhatak, Sunamganj by distributing necessary food items.

Muhibur Rahman Manik, Member of the Parliament for Sunamganj-5 constituency inaugurated the food distribution as the chief guest at the company's Community Development Center on Wednesday (29 June), said a press release.

During the second stage, necessary food items will be distributed among 2,000 families among the villagers of Noarai Union of Chhatak in phases. Last month also, the company distributed food items to more than 2,000 families. It also provided safe shelter and food to more than 300 people in its Community Development Centre during the flash flood.

Muhibur Rahman Manik, MP praised LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for its continuous support to the flood-affected communities and urged other eligible individuals and companies to come forward.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Surana said, "As part of the company's corporate social responsibility, it has once again stood beside the flood-affected communities in Chhatak. The company takes various initiatives throughout the year for sustainable community development and improving the living standards of the people in this area. We are happy to be able to stand beside them even during such disasters. "

Harpal Singh, the head of industrial operations and plant manager, Surma was present during the food distribution along with other officials of the company.