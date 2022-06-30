LafargeHolcim stands beside flood affected communities

Corporates

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:15 am

Related News

LafargeHolcim stands beside flood affected communities

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited once again came forward and stood beside the flood-affected communities in Chhatak, Sunamganj by distributing necessary food items.

Muhibur Rahman Manik, Member of the Parliament for Sunamganj-5 constituency inaugurated the food distribution as the chief guest at the company's Community Development Center on Wednesday (29 June), said a press release. 

During the second stage, necessary food items will be distributed among 2,000 families among the villagers of Noarai Union of Chhatak in phases. Last month also, the company distributed food items to more than 2,000 families. It also provided safe shelter and food to more than 300 people in its Community Development Centre during the flash flood.

Muhibur Rahman Manik, MP praised LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for its continuous support to the flood-affected communities and urged other eligible individuals and companies to come forward. 

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Surana said, "As part of the company's corporate social responsibility, it has once again stood beside the flood-affected communities in Chhatak. The company takes various initiatives throughout the year for sustainable community development and improving the living standards of the people in this area. We are happy to be able to stand beside them even during such disasters. "

Harpal Singh, the head of industrial operations and plant manager, Surma was present during the food distribution along with other officials of the company.

LafargeHolcim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

2h | Interviews
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

4h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

22h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

3h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

15h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

15h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years