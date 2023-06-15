Labaid Cancer Hospital launches 4 new centres

Corporates

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 10:37 pm

LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciailty Centre in Dhaka has taken a significant step forward in healthcare by introducing four new centers at their hospital. 

These centers, namely the Breast Centre, Hepatobiliary/Liver Transplant Centre, Gastro/Hepato/Pancreas Centre, and Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, are set to revolutionise the approach to healthcare in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Recently, the four centres were inaugurated by Sakif Shamim, managing director of LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre. 

During the inauguration ceremony, Sakif Shamim emphasised the commitment to provide comprehensive and compassionate treatment to all patients. He highlighted the incorporation of advanced medical technology from LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre, which will contribute significantly to the recovery process.

The esteemed event was graced by the presence of prominent individuals in the medical field, including Dr Ali Nafisa, Consultant at LabAid Breast Centre; Professor Dr SM Ishaq, senior consultant, Gastroenterology; Professor Dr Ehteshamul Hoque, Senior Consultant, Clinical Oncology; Prof Dr AFM Kamal Uddin, senior consultant, Clinical Oncology; Dr Maryam Farooqui (Shwati), senior consultant in the Department of Gynecology. 

Additionally, Professor Dr Syed Sahidul Islam from the Department of Orthopedics and Trauma, along with other senior consultants, consultants, and hospital officials, were present to commemorate the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the hospital's continued success and the efficient operation of its services, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony symbolizing the start of a new chapter in cancer treatment at LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre.

Labaid Hospital

