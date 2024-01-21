Why patient shouldn’t be compensated for kidney failure after treatment at Labaid: HC

Court

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 09:33 pm

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why they should not be directed to pay Tk1 crore in compensation to a patient who is suffering from kidney failure after undergoing treatment at Labaid Specialised Hospital in the capital.

The HC panel of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khijir Hayat Khan issued the rule following a writ petition filed by the victim, Yusuf Majumder alias Shakil, seeking compensation.

The authorities of Labaid Hospital, health secretary and the health directorate DG have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks. 

The court also directed the health directorate DG to investigate the allegation of kidney failure of Shakil and submit a report to the court within two months.

During the hearing, advocate Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan stood for the petitioner at the courtroom.  

In the writ plea, Shakil alleged that both his kidneys got damaged following wrong treatment provided by Labaid Specialised Hospital's urological surgeon and consultant Maj Gen Prof Dr HR Harun.

The victim added that the hospital charged him around Tk6.20 lakh for the treatment. 

"The victim is likely to die at any time. He will now have to undergo a transplantation procedure for both of his kidneys," the writ mentioned.

Comments

