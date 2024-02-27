Family seek justice for patient's death at Labaid Hospital

Riwana Wahid stares at the picture of her father on the banner while the family members form a human chain in front of the LabAid Hospital in the capital on 27 February 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

The family members of Rahib Reza, a 31-year-old man who died on 15 February following an endoscopy procedure at Labaid Hospital in Dhaka, held a human chain alleging negligence and demanded punishment against those responsible.

Rahib's family alleged that his medical history was not "thoroughly reviewed before administering anaesthesia". They also said that the hospital has not been transparent about who administered the anaesthesia.

"My brother visited Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil for gastritis," said Nivin Reza, Rahib's sister. "He was told he needed eight tests and an endoscopy, and that Dr Swapnil would perform the procedure himself."

Nivin further stated that Rahib fasted for the procedure as instructed, but the doctor arrived late and the procedure itself was delayed. When Rahib did not come out of the endoscopy room after a significant amount of time, his family was informed that he required immediate transfer to the ICU due to complications.

"The ICU doctor told us Rahib had sleep apnea, but that he did not know what happened in the endoscopy room. He said Rahib had no pulse, heartbeat, or blood pressure when he arrived and required CPR and injections to revive him," Nivin added.

Meanwhile, Labaid Hospital maintains that Rahib received proper care and denies any negligence.

Labaid Managing Director Dr AM Shamim clarified that Rahib was administered sedation, not general anaesthesia and that the family was informed about the medications used.

The hospital has formed an internal investigation committee and is cooperating with an external investigation led by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, he added.