'Wrongful treatment': Murder case filed against LabAid MD, 5 doctors 

A murder case has been filed against seven people, including the managing director of Labaid Specialized Hospital, over the death of HSC student Tahsin Hossain, 17, due to alleged wrong treatment.

The seven accused are – Labaid Specialized Hospital Managing Director Dr AM Shamim, branch manager (Dhanmandi) Md Shahjahan, Dr Md Saifullah, Dr Maksud, Dr Sabbir Ahmed, Dr Mosharraf and Dr Kanak.

Victim's father Monir Hossain filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda.

The court, after recording the statement of the plaintiff, asked Dhanmandi Police Station to accept the matter as a first information report.

"I asked Dr Saifullah many times what was wrong with my son. He wouldn't answer correctly. But he was operated on twice and I am sure the treatment was wrong. I wanted to take my son to India after the first operation, but the LabAid authorities did not even give clearance for that," Monir said.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dr AM Shamim said the patient was treated according to all the protocols.

Three months ago, the patient was admitted under Dr Saifullah in a very bad condition with a stomach infection. After diagnosis, there was a surgery. A medical board was also constituted thrice, Dr AM Shamim said.

He also rubbished the allegation that they had stopped the family from taking Tahsin abroad for treatment.

"We asked that the patient be taken abroad, but he wasn't in a condition to be taken off the medical devices," he said.

Shamim also said the family was given a discount of Tk6-7 lakh.

According to case documents, Tahsin Hossan, 17, was taken to Labaid on 27 March after suffering from stomach ache.

Tahsin was referred to Dr Saifullah, who immediately advised that the patient be hospitalised.

After diagnosing him with having a small bowel obstruction, Dr Saifullah recommended quick surgery, which was done on 28 March.

After the surgery, Tahsin's condition started to deteriorate. Then, Dr Maksud recommended a second surgery, which was conducted on 6 April by Dr Saifullah.

After the second operation, the patient's condition continued to deteriorate and he passed away three months later on 23 June.

He was given 144 bags of blood in three months and was billed around Tk27 lakh.

After the family paid Tk10.65 lakh, they received Tahsin's body.