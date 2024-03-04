Karmasangsthan bank holds view-exchange and business review meeting

Discussion meeting and Business Review Meeting-2024 on Karmasangsthan Bank service delivery with stakeholders held at Jayanti Society, Mujib Road, Jashore on 4 March 2024.

Chairman of the bank's board of directors and former secretary Mr. Md. Sayedul Islam present as the chief guest in the meeting, reads a press release.

Managing Director (Additional Charge) Meher Sultana, General Manager (Administration and Accounts) Mr. Goutam Saha and General Manager (Administration and Audit) Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests.

Branch managers including all regional managers of Khulna Division and Faridpur and Gopalganj regions of Dhaka Division were present while Mr. Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, DGM of Khulna Divisional Office presided over the meeting.

The guests exchanged views with the stakeholders on the overall issues including the service of the bank, improvement of service quality. Later, a business review meeting was held on all the indicators of the bank.