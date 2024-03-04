Karmasangsthan bank holds view-exchange and business review meeting

Corporates

Press Release
04 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 08:03 pm

Related News

Karmasangsthan bank holds view-exchange and business review meeting

Press Release
04 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 08:03 pm
Karmasangsthan bank holds view-exchange and business review meeting

Discussion meeting and Business Review Meeting-2024 on Karmasangsthan Bank service delivery with stakeholders held at Jayanti Society, Mujib Road, Jashore on 4 March 2024.

Chairman of the bank's board of directors and former secretary Mr. Md. Sayedul Islam present as the chief guest in the meeting, reads a press release.

Managing Director (Additional Charge) Meher Sultana, General Manager (Administration and Accounts) Mr. Goutam Saha and General Manager (Administration and Audit) Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Branch managers including all regional managers of Khulna Division and Faridpur and Gopalganj regions of Dhaka Division were present while Mr. Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, DGM of Khulna Divisional Office presided over the meeting.

The guests exchanged views with the stakeholders on the overall issues including the service of the bank, improvement of service quality. Later, a business review meeting was held on all the indicators of the bank.

Karmasangsthan Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

6h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

12h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

42m | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

2h | Videos
Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

Remittances soar to 8-month high at $2.16b

4h | Videos
Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

Want to make profit from sick industries? Learn from TEAM Group

1h | Videos