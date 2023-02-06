Jetro hosts networking event for IDEAS Alumni

Photo: Courtesy

On the landmark year of Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) Dhaka's 50th anniversary in Bangladesh on March 2023, Jetro-IDE (Institute of Developing Economies) jointly organised the IDEAS Overseas Networking Evening 2023 in Dhaka recently, which is the first alumni networking arranged in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Around 27 government officials' alumni from different ministries from 1992 to 2023 joined physically and online. To enhance the friendship of the IDE Advanced School (IDEAS) Bangladesh fellows and share the experiences of training implementations in related ministries to improve the trade and investment environment in Bangladesh, this networking event has been hosted by Jetro-IDE.

"Bangladesh has an attractive domestic market; Japanese investors can take this opportunity to explore market potentiality in Bangladesh. Japan is the long-trusted friend of Bangladesh- this type of networking can create opportunities for Bangladeshi officials to contribute more to Bangladesh's economy," said Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), who was present as the chief guest.

Abdul Mannan Shikder, who was present as a special guest, said, "NBR is trying its best to solve the issues raised by the investors related to customs clearance, import-export process, facilitation of trade and ensuring national securities."

He thanked Jetro for contributing to the development of the human resources of Bangladesh.

Jetro President Kazushige Nobutani shared happiness on his first visit to Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Jetro Dhaka in Bangladesh.

He said, "According to Jetro's annual survey 71.6% of Japanese companies want to expand their business in Bangladesh's rising economy. In 2026 Bangladesh will graduate from LDC to a Developed country and Jetro is happy to work together in the two countries' announced joint study group regarding EPA."

Ideas-Training Program Facilitated by Jetro's IDE, IDEAS was founded in 1990 to train front-line experts engaged in practical business related to international trade and investment.

Jetro Dhaka is the official investment and trade promotion organisation of the government of Japan under the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry. Jetro Dhaka looks after the interest of all Japanese companies that exist in Bangladesh and all Bangladeshi companies that are doing business with Japan.