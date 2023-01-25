FBCCI invites Japan to build auto factories

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

FBCCI invites Japan to build auto factories

Japanese investment sought at a meeting with a Japanese delegation

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 10:26 pm
FBCCI invites Japan to build auto factories

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has urged Japanese investors to set up and automobile industry in Bangladesh to sell vehicles at affordable prices and make the most of the huge demand here, ultimately benefiting both sides. 

FBCCI would cooperate closely with the Japanese side in this regard, said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin during a meeting with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) officials on Monday at the trade body's office in Motijheel in the capital. 

Jashim told Jetro officials that Bangladeshi people love Japan and that there is a huge demand here for Japanese products, especially automobiles. One can see various types of Japanese cars almost on every road and streets in Bangladesh. Setting up vehicle factories here can be beneficial for both countries as the price of Japanese products will be relatively low allowing Japanese businesses to exploit the vast business potential in Bangladesh.

The FBCCI president said, "Bangladesh has huge potential. We are now on our way to a trillion-dollar economy. In order to achieve this target, the country is going through policy and strategic transformation. The government and the private sector are working together to improve trade and business conditions."

Jashim also informed the Japanese delegation about the Bangladesh Business Summit which is going to be organised in March this year on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the FBCCI. 

He mentioned that the FBCCI is expecting active participation from the Japanese side. 

The FBCCI chief also said, "Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are interested in expanding trade ties with Japan. They have emphasised setting up eco–friendly and compliance industries. Technology transfer between the countries is essential to ensure sustainable industrialisation."

Jetro President Kazushige Nobutani congratulated the FBCCI on its 50 years of establishment. He also wished for the grand success of the Bangladesh Business Summit. 

"Both Japan and Bangladesh have been working closely for a long time. The trade relations between the two countries will be accelerated through business-friendly policies and strategies," he noted. 

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Director General of Jetro Satoshi Kubota, and other members of the delegation were also present at the meeting.

FBCCI / JETRO / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

4h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

42m | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February