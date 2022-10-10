67% of Japanese cos facing shortage of skilled workers in Bangladesh

Sixty-seven percent of Japanese companies are experiencing a shortage of skilled workers even at a time when those are looking to increase investment.

Citing a survey of the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), its Dhaka Representative Yuji Ando said, "There are 338 Japanese companies in Bangladesh. 68% of these intend to expand their business in Bangladesh in the next one to two years. However, 67% said the quality of employees is a challenge for them in doing business in Bangladesh."

On Monday, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and jointly organised the "Welcoming Investment from Japan, Lessons for Bangladesh, From the experience in India" knowledge sharing session event at the capital's BIDA building, where the findings were discussed.

On the challenges for business operations in Bangladesh, Yuji Ando said the number of those facing a shortage of skilled employees had increased from 48.5% in 2020.

The problems were also seen in administrative procedures and regulations, time-consuming customs procedures (46.7%) and complicated customs clearance procedures (46.7%).

Representative Yuji Ando said in response to a question, the automation of customs must be done, which would speed up the work.

Jetro New Delhi Chief Director General Takashi Suzuki said there are 1,439 Japanese companies in India.

In the light of Indian experience, he highlighted the opportunity of more Japanese investment in various sectors in Bangladesh.

Takashi Suzuki said the Japan Institute of Manufacturing (JIM) is building an upcoming skills development centre for Japanese companies, but this can also be done in Bangladesh to create skilled workers.

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah said Jetro has been investing in Bangladesh since 1973, and the amount of investment is increasing day by day.

Bangladesh's large domestic market and low production costs are the reasons behind the increase in investment.

He conceded that there are some obstacles in terms of investment in the country. "If you tell us about them, we will work to solve those quickly. We are working to provide easy services to investors."

BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj was being jointly developed by the governments of Bangladesh and Japan on 1,000 acres of land.

He said 10 Japanese companies have already shown interest to invest there.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "We are working towards establishing 100 economic zones across the country. Our economic zones will have all facilities for investment. Hopefully Japanese companies will invest more in economic zones."

BIDA Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin and JETRO Executive Vice President Kazuya Nakajo spoke on the occasion.