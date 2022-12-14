JCI Dhaka Astral launches project to fund underprivileged students

14 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 05:48 pm

JCI Dhaka Astral launches project to fund underprivileged students

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

JCI Dhaka Astral has launched its Rise Project "Ignite Knowledge" recently with a sustainable motto where 20 underprivileged Madrasa students from class 1-10, are given 100% scholarships.

The educational requirements of these students are being taken care of aiming to empower them with several skills development activities and encourage them to become successful in their future career, reads a press release.

With the guidance and leadership of Local President Shah Gufta Naz, Project Director Khandker Nayemul Hassan along with other members are successfully running the project where the Madrasa committee and few other local leaders were also present.

Khandker Group of Companies extended their philanthropic support as the project partner, the release adds.

The long-term goal of this project is to encourage and promote inclusive education,

with modern education solutions that include underprivileged children of the rural areas and allow them to grow together. 

 

