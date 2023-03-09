British Council launches scholarships scheme to support women to pursue STEM careers

The British Council Scholarships for women wishing to pursue postgraduate study in science, technology, engineering or maths at a university in the UK.

This prestigious scholarship will allow over 100 women from selected countries including from South Asia, East Asia, wider Europe and the Americas to obtain a Masters degree or an Early Academic Fellowship from a UK university, giving them the opportunity to further develop their careers in STEM subjects, reads a press release.

Partnering with 19 universities across the UK, this scholarship scheme includes tuition fees, a monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees, the release added.

The scholarship is also open to women with dependants to apply, with extra support available.

According to data from the UN Scientific Education and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), fewer than 30% of researchers worldwide are women and only 30% of female students select STEM-related fields in higher education.

Globally, female students' enrolment is particularly low in Information and Communications Technology (three percent), natural science, mathematics and statistics (five percent), and engineering, manufacturing and construction (eight percent).

The last cohort of 120 scholars enrolled on their chosen course last Autumn.

Prospective candidates from Bangladesh can apply for both the Master's Scholarships and Early Academic Fellowships.

Tom Miscioscia, Director, British Council Bangladesh said: "On the occasion of International Women's Day it's fantastic to announce a new round of Women in STEM scholarships. These life changing opportunities will enable talented women from across Bangladesh to undertake Masters degrees or Early Academic Fellowships in science, technology, engineering or mathematics related subjects at a number of world class universities in the UK. I would encourage interested applicants in Bangladesh to check the eligibility criteria for South Asia and apply at the earliest."