JCI Dhaka Astral forms new board for 2023

JCI Dhaka Astral held General Assembly 2022 recently at Nascent Gardenia, Baridhara in the capital where Khandker Nayemul Hassan was elected as 2023 Local President.

The General Assembly was chaired by the 2022 Local President Syeda Shah Gufta Naz, while the Executive Board presented a report of its activities for the whole year 2022 and the treasury report, reads a press release.

The election was conducted by the Election Commissioner and immediate past local president Farah Ahmad and Mentor & National Vice President Seyed Mosayeb Alam.

The new Board of JCI Dhaka Astral for 2023 will be led by elected Local President Khandker Nayemul Hassan.

The 9 members Board of 2023 includes immediate past local president Syeda Shah Gufta Naz, Local Executive Vice President Istiyaque Ahmed Mullick, Local Vice President Mursalin Ahmad, Local Secretary General Kazi Dibarul Alam, Local Treasurer Syeef Amin, Local General Legal Counsel Shaikh Sarfaraz Ahmad, Local Training Commissioner Samid Razzak, and Local Director Nafisa Kamal.

The event was graced by special guests from the National Board of JCI Bangladesh including 2022 National Secretary General Md Ziaul Haque, 2022 National Vice President M Kamrul Islam Chowdhury, 2022 National Vice President Seyed Mosayeb Alam, 2022 National General Legal Counsel Imran Kadir, 2022 National Director Taha Yeasin Ramadan, 2022 National Director Rezwanur Rahman and 2022 National Director Arefeen Raafi Ahmed.

Also, 2022 Local President of JCI Dhaka South Steve Benedict D'Silva, JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan Rezwan Ul Haque, JCI Dhaka Heritage Md Fazle Munim, JCI Dhaka Elite Shafquat Husain and JCI Dhaka Aspirant Rafaelur Rahman Mehedi participated in the event.