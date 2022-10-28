IFIC Bank Trust Fund in DU holds ‘Research grant and scholarship program-2022’

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The research grant and scholarship program of the Trust Fund established by IFIC Bank in University of Dhaka was held on Thursday (27 October). 

Cheques of the research grant and scholarship were handed over to the respective students from different departments organised by IFIC Bank Trust Fund in the conference room of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at University of Dhaka. 

To encourage meritorious and financially insolvent students, IFIC Bank provides grants for scholarship and research from the trust fund every year. 

A total of 25 research grants and 15 scholarships were awarded this year.

The IFIC Bank authority established the largest trust fund in University of Dhaka on 19 November, 2012 to provide scholarships and research grants for meritorious students and as a part of their CSR contribution, which was eventually raised to Tk10 Million.

Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director & CEO of IFIC Bank and Vice-Chancellor of University of Dhaka Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman handed over the scholarship and research grant checks to the respective students from different departments. 

University's former senate member and theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar, Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences Dr. Md. Zillur Rahman, Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and other high officials of IFIC Bank were present at the event.

