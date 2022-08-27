Jamuna Bank organises Medical Camp in Sirajganj

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, free eye, gynaecology, diabetes, dental, paediatrics, orthopedic and general medical services were provided to poor and underprivileged people in Kazipur, Sirajganj.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Director of the Bank Engr AKM Mosharraf Hussain was present as the chief guest.

Upazila Chairman Md Khalilur Rahman Siraji was the guest of honour.

Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed was present as special guest. High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present at the programme.

In the medical camp, 3,985 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 401 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

