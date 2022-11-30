Jamuna Bank opens Abdullahpur and Malir Aungko Bazar branch

With the conviction of modern and up-to-date banking services, Jamuna Bank Limited inaugurated Abdullahpur branch in Dokkhin Keraniganj, Dhaka.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the branch as the chief guest in the programme, reads a press release.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the programme.

On the same day, another rural branch named Malir Aungko Bazar branch was inaugurated at Louhojang in Munshiganj.

Munshiganj-2 MP Sagufta Yasmin Emily was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

A large number of customers including local public representatives, dignitaries and branch heads were also present on those occasions.

