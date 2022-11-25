Jamuna Bank inks MoU with Aspire to Innovate

Jamuna Bank inks MoU with Aspire to Innovate

Jamuna Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aspire to Innovate (a2i) at ICT Tower in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of Dhaka. 

Deputy Managing Director AKM Atiqur Rahman signed the MOU on behalf of Jamuna Bank, reads a press release.

a2i is referred as 'ekPay' which is Bangladesh's largest leading payment processor that offers comprehensive bill payment services. 

Under the memorandum, the customers of Jamuna Bank can pay the tagged billers of ekPay through OTC payment in any branch/outlets, debit/credit cards, agent banking, internet banking and mobile Apps. 

The high officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.

