Jamuna Bank holds Sylhet zone business development meeting

Corporates

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 09:14 pm

Jamuna Bank Limited held a business development meeting for Sylhet zone at a resort in Habiganj recently. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present at the meeting as the chief guest, said a press release.

Directors- Kanutush Majumdar, AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Md Atiqur Rahman, Md Sirajul Islam Varosha, Gazi Golam Ashria, Redwan-Ul-Karim Ansari and Md Saidul Islam, Independent directors- Md Humayun Kabir Khan, Md Abdul Jabber Chowdhury and M Murshidul Huq Khan were present as special guests. 

Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme where zonal head of Sylhet region, all officers and senior staff of the main office were present. 

At the meeting, gratitude was expressed for the growth and progress of all the branches in Sylhet region and some important decisions regarding the improvement and business expansion of the bank were also taken.

Jamuna Bank / meeting

