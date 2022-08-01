Jamuna Bank holds half yearly business conference in Khulna 

Jamuna Bank holds half yearly business conference in Khulna 

Jamuna Bank Limited recently organised half yearly business conference 2022 in Khulna zone. 

In the conference, the management of Jamuna Bank exchanged their views with new customers and officers of 19 branches of that zone regarding business and growth, reads a press release. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest in the conference. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the conference. After the discussion, some important decisions regarding the business management of the bank were taken.
 

