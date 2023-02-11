Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Cumilla

Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Cumilla

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation a free medical camp was recently conducted at Gouripur of Cumilla.

At the camp, seven types of free medical services were given to 5,537 people and 558 were listed for eye operation, said a press release.

Jamuna Bank Ltd Director Md Atikur Rahman was present at the programme as the chief guest.

Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the programme while the bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed was present as special guest.

Among others, local representatives, dignitaries, senior executives from head office and a large number of medical service seekers were also present at the programme.

