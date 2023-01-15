IUB pays homage at Bangabandhu's Mausoleum at Tungipara

A delegation of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) paid homage at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj on Saturday (14 January) to commemorate Bangabandhu's historic Homecoming Day.

Led by IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof Tanweer Hasan, PhD, the 70-member delegation comprised senior management, students, faculty and staff of the university, reads a press release.

During the visit, the IUB delegation laid a floral wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu and offered special prayers for the eternal peace of his departed soul. The IUB students, faculty and staff members also visited the library and the archive located inside the Mausoleum compound.

The IUB VC wrote in the visitor's book on behalf of the university.

Prof Dr Shah M Faruque, dean of the School of Environment & Life Sciences; Prof Dr Taiabur Rahman, dean of the School of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences; Prof Dr JMA Hannan, dean of the School of Pharmacy and Public Health; and Dr Mahady Hasan, interim dean of School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences accompanied him among others.