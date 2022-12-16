Islami Bank celebrates Victory Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has celebrated the Victory Day paying tribute at the National Memorial on Friday (16 December).

Abdul Matin, Chairman at the Risk Management Committee; Md Joynal Abedin & Mohammed Nasir Uddin, directors; Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors placed floral wreath on behalf of the bank, reads a press release.

Md Nayer Azam, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, SM Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA along with top executives and officials were present on the occasion.