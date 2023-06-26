IBBL signs service agreement with Sonali Bank

26 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
IBBL signs service agreement with Sonali Bank

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been connected to Sonali Bank PLC's own software 'Sonali Payment Gateway', according to a press release.

In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of IBBL and Md Afzal Karim, Managing Director & CEO of the Sonali Bank PLC, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamluddin, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Nurun Nabi, General Manager of Sonali Bank PLC signed the agreement recently. 

Under this agreement, Cellfin and mCash customers of IBBL can pay fees/charges and challan of five hundred different institutions through 'Sonali Payment Gateway'. 

Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director Of IBBL, Sanchia Binte Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank PLC, Mir Mofazzal Hossain, Subash Chandra Dash, Kazi Mohammad Wahidul Islam and Parsuma Alam along with top officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.

