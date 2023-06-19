Ahsanul Alam is the new chairman of IBBL

Ahsanul Alam has been elected as the chairman of board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited.

He was unanimously elected as chairman in the 324th meeting of the board of directors of the bank on 19 June, said a press release.

Prior to this, he was the chairman of the board of directors of Union Bank Limited. He completed Bachelor's degree from University of Bradford and Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Edinburgh Napier University, United Kingdom.

He is the Chairman of Hasan Abasan (Pvt.) Limited and Managing Director of Artsy Holdings Limited, Shining Assets Limited, Affinity Assets Limited, Wesco Limited, Marina Assets Limited and Kraft Holding Company Limited. He is the Director of SS Power-I Limited, the country's largest coal-fired power plant. Young industrial entrepreneur Ahsanul Alam is a prominent businessman in textile, garment and trading sector for his dynamic leadership. He has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue for two consecutive times as the highest taxpayer. He comes of a renowned and respected Muslim family in Chattogram, reads the release.