ISHO launches AR 

Corporates

06 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 07:04 pm

Related News

ISHO launches AR 

ISHO will enable customers to digitally trial furniture in their own space before purchasing

06 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 07:04 pm
ISHO launches AR 

ISHO, the leading furniture brand of the country, launches their Augmented Reality (AR) technology for the first time.   

ISHO has been pushing the boundaries of innovation in furniture since its inception. Now with the help of AR, they are soon to revolutionise the local industry and change the way people buy furniture online. 

AR technology allows customers to virtually view animated objects in the backdrop of real life. By using ISHO's AR on your smart device, customers will be able to see realistic 3D models of every piece of their furniture. 

This new age tool will not only help customers to make informed decisions about the furniture they want to buy, it will further reinforce ISHO's commitment of providing a seamless experience between physical and digital spaces.

To experience AR, customers will need to log into www.isho.com on the phone and click on any of the products that are AR-enabled. This feature can be seen on all major smartphone brands that support ARCore by Google.

Rayana Hossain, founder and managing director, ISHO Limited said, "Introducing AR will be a game-changer for the furniture industry in the country. We will not only be making our products more accessible to an increasingly tech-savvy audience but to a whole new generation of buyers as well."

Isho / Augmented Reality (AR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status