Iqbal Chowdhury appointed as CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh

15 February, 2023, 04:55 pm
Iqbal Chowdhury appointed as CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh

The Board of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) announced the appointment of Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury as the new CEO for the company.

Iqbal Chowdhury will succeed Rajesh Surana who served the company very successfully for the past and years and now has been promoted as Area Manager of East and South Africa Region for Holcim Group, reads a press release. 

Iqbal Chowdhury is the first Bangladeshi CEO of LHBL. He is a widely experienced professional with a strong commercial and financial track record spanning over a 22-years career in reputed Multinational Companies in the country. He has been the CFO at LHBL since 2017 and was redesignated as the Chief Operating Officer recently.

Christof Hassig, chairman of LHBL, said: "I am delighted that Iqbal will be taking the helm of LHBL in Bangladesh. The Board believes that Iqbal is a great fit for the company and is well qualified to lead the business into the next phase as we continue to drive the change to become the leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company in Bangladesh".

Prior to joining LHBL, Iqbal was CFO for Marico Bangladesh where he spent 11 years. He also worked in Berger Paints and Avery Dennison. He is an MBA in Finance and also a Fellow member of Institute of Chartered Secretaries (ICSB).

