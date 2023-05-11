IPDC Finance to participate in 5th International SME Fair 2023 in Ctg

IPDC Finance is going to participate in the 5th International SME Fair 2023 organised by The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI).

The fair will take place at World Trade Center, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram from 13 to 16 May, reads a press release.

Each day, the fair will run from 10am till 8pm.

As part of IPDC's commitment to inspire the growth of the SME sector, the company has always participated in such events that create opportunity for the SME entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

During the fair, some SME clients of IPDC will display their products through the IPDC stall.

Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, mayor, Chattogram City Corporation will be the Chief Guest of the event.

The fair will be inaugurated by Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

 

