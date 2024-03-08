Internship programme for Germany’s HSNR students ends at BUFT

The closing ceremony for the internship programme involving students from Germany's Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences (HSNR) took place at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) on Thursday (7 March).

Member of BoT, BUFT and Managing Director of Team Group Abdullah Hil Rakib graced the event as the chief guest while Vice Chancellor of BUFT Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Members of BoT, BUFT Moshiul Azam Shajal and Mohammed Nasir were present as the special guests. Pro Vice Chancellor of BUFT Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan delivered the welcome speech.

Seven interns from Niederrhein University engaged in a month-long internship with the BUFT-nominated Team Group.

At the event, the students shared insightful experiences from their internships, including visits to local factories and elaborate accounts of their participation in international trade fair, book fair, and explorations at places like Dhaka University and Cox's Bazar.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the Registrar, Deans, Chairmen, and Directors of different departments, as well as teachers and officials from BUFT.

It is important to note that the educational agreement between BUFT and HSNR, initiated in 2000, was renewed for the third time on 4 October 2023.

This agreement will continue to facilitate research initiatives, student-faculty exchange programs, and collaborative activities between the two institutions.