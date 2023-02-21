International Mother Language Day observed at Southeast University

21 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast University (SEU) observed International Mother Language Day on 21 February in memory of language martyrs, said a press release. 

To observe the Day SEU organised a discussion meeting and cultural programme.

Prof. Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of Southeast University presided over the programme while Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, adviser, Board of Trustees and Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), registrar spoke on the occasion.

The day was celebrated with rally in the morning and by laying floral wreaths at the martyr's altar at the University.

Among others, Deans, Directors, Chairmen, faculty members, officials and students were present in the programme.

 

 

