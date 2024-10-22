Southeast University launches new website

22 October, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:49 am

Southeast University (SEU) has unveiled its newly redesigned website, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey. The new website was officially launched on Sunday by Mr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman of SEU's Board of Trustees (BoT), during a ceremony attended by prominent members of the SEU community.

Distinguished guests included Mr. Enayetur Rahman, Vice Chairman of the BoT; Advocate Niaz Ahmed, BoT Member; SEU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam; Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain; as well as the Registrar, Deans, heads of academic and administrative departments, and key IT personnel.

In his opening address, Prof. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam welcomed the distinguished guests, and Prof. Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain delivered an insightful presentation on the new website's features and user-friendly design. The revamped site is intended to serve as a dynamic, efficient communication platform for the university.

The website will act as a comprehensive resource hub for various stakeholders, offering detailed information on academic programs, research initiatives, campus life, admissions, and more. It is designed to cater to prospective students, current students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other potential stakeholders.

With this digital upgrade, SEU is committed to leveraging technology to enhance its outreach, strengthen its connection with stakeholders, and further its reputation as a leading institution of higher education in Bangladesh.

