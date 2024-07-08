Southeast University welcomes new students of Summer 2024

Southeast University (SEU) welcomed its newly admitted students for the Summer Semester of 2024 with a vibrant Freshers' Reception and Orientation Program on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th at its Multipurpose Hall.

The program comprised five distinct sessions for different departments, reads a press release.

The inaugural session was held on July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. for the newly admitted students of the CSE department, featuring Mr. Iftekher Alam Ishaque, Chief Operating Officer of SSL Wireless, as the Guest of Honor. Later that day, the second session at 2:00 p.m. welcomed students from the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), Architecture, and Textile departments.

The Chief Guest, Eng. Md. Shamsuzzaman, CIP, Managing Director of Micro Fiber Group, graced this session. July 4th commenced with the third session at 10:00 a.m., which welcomed students from Bangla, English, and Economics depts. Ms. Selina Hossain, President of Bangla Academy, graced the session as the chief guest. Following this, the Forth session on the same day at 3:00 p.m. welcomed students from Southeast Business School. Mr. Mohammad Fazlul Kader, Additional Managing Director, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), graced the occasion as the chief guest. Finally, the fifth session of the orientation program was organized by EEE, CSE and Textile Departments Weekend Program. Mr. Sumon Ahmed Sabir, Chief Technology Officer, Fiber@home Limited and Executive Council Member, Asia Pasific Network Information Center (APNIC) was present as Chief Guest.

Throughout all sessions, Prof. Dr. Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU, presided over the proceedings, while Prof. Dr. M. Mofazzal Hossain, Pro Vice Chancellor, Air Vice Marshal M. Abul Bashar (Retd), SEU, Registrar (Acting), Deans, and Heads of SEU extended a heartfelt welcome to the newly enrolled students. The esteemed guests imparted valuable advice, encouraging students to prioritize punctuality and maintain focus. They emphasized the importance of self-development and readiness to tackle future challenges, while pursuing their studies at the beautiful permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon.