International Chamber of Commerce elects first woman chair

Corporates

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

International Chamber of Commerce elects first woman chair

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 212th World Council of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has unanimously elected Maria Fernanda Garza as ICC Chair for a two years term from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024.

ICC, The world business organisation, had its 212th World Council in Mexico on 14 June 2022. 

Maria, who was previously he first vice chair, is the first woman chair of ICC. 

She is a Mexican businesswoman, CEO of Orestia, a manufacturing home improvement solutions company, with exports to USMCA region, Latin-America and Asia and was the chair of ICC Mexico from 2014-2020. 

The council also elected Philippe Varin as First Vice Chair of ICC, who is the Chair of ICC France; and Prof Nayla Comair-Obeid, partner, Obeid Law Firm in Lebanon; and Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chair and managing director of JK Paper Ltd in India as vice chairs of ICC.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman, Vice President AK Azad and Secretary General Ataur Rahman attended the Council virtually. 

Chairperson / Women Leaders / International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

2h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

3h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

1h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

2h | Videos
More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

6h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market