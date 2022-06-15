International Chamber of Commerce elects first woman chair

The 212th World Council of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has unanimously elected Maria Fernanda Garza as ICC Chair for a two years term from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024.

ICC, The world business organisation, had its 212th World Council in Mexico on 14 June 2022.

Maria, who was previously he first vice chair, is the first woman chair of ICC.

She is a Mexican businesswoman, CEO of Orestia, a manufacturing home improvement solutions company, with exports to USMCA region, Latin-America and Asia and was the chair of ICC Mexico from 2014-2020.

The council also elected Philippe Varin as First Vice Chair of ICC, who is the Chair of ICC France; and Prof Nayla Comair-Obeid, partner, Obeid Law Firm in Lebanon; and Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chair and managing director of JK Paper Ltd in India as vice chairs of ICC.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman, Vice President AK Azad and Secretary General Ataur Rahman attended the Council virtually.